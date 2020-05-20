Nursing homes swindling residents out of their coronavirus stimulus checks, FTC warns

“We’ve been hearing that some facilities are trying to take the stimulus payments intended for their residents on Medicaid,” FTC Elder Justice Coordinator Lois Greisman said. “Then they’re requiring those people to sign over those funds to the facility.”

“Why? Well, they’re claiming that, because the person is on Medicaid, the facility gets to keep the stimulus payment,” she continued in her consumer information blog post printed May 15.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“This is not just a horror story making the rounds. These are actual reports that our friends in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office have been getting — and handling. Other states have seen the same,” she mentioned.

According to the CARES Act, the financial influence funds are tax credit, and, subsequently beneath present tax regulation, don’t rely as “resources” for federal advantages packages, like Medicaid, Greisman mentioned.

“When Congress calls these payments ‘tax credits’ in the CARES Act, that means the government can’t seize them. Which means nursing homes and assisted living facilities can’t take that money from their residents just because they’re on Medicaid,” she wrote.

Family members whose love ones might have already been swindled out of their stimulus checks are urged to first report the matter to their state lawyer basic’s workplace earlier than filling out an FTC online complaint form.

“If a loved one lives in a nursing facility and you’re not sure what happened to their payment, talk with them soon,” Greisman wrote. “And consider having a chat with the facility’s management to make sure they know which side of the law to be on.”

This comes as nursing homes and prolonged care amenities throughout the nation have suffered outbreaks and have barred in-person visitations from relations to forestall additional contagion. Their aged residents stay probably the most in danger of extreme problems or demise from COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the FBI has been warning towards stimulus test fraud schemes since late March. After President Trump signed the federal stimulus package deal, authorities warned Americans awaiting their checks to not fall for robocalls and textual content message scams.

Some textual content messages included malware hyperlinks, which infiltrated private gadgets to steal identities and different banking data. Callers, in the meantime, posed as authorities officers and requested for Social Security data with the false promise of sending profit funds.