Nurses planted more than 160 pairs of shoes on the Capitol lawn to remember colleagues who’ve died from coronavirus

The shoes were set there by members of National Nurses United, the largest union for registered nurses in the US. At the vigil, the nurses implored the Senate to pass the HEROES Act , a sweeping $3 trillion bill proposed by Democrats that would, among many other measures, increase production for personal protection equipment that hospitals need to treat coronavirus patients.

As of Tuesday, 164 nurses had died due to the coronavirus, according to National Nurses United. Some of them, as Sims said in her speech on the lawn of the Capitol, died at the same hospitals where they worked.

The nurses’ union held a similar protest in May in front of the White House , then surrounded by 88 pairs of shoes. There were over 70,000 deaths then, Sims said.

Over two months later, the number of deaths in the US has doubled to over 140,000 . Sims said the staggering US death rate demonstrates a “complete and utter failure of presidential and congressional leadership.”

Since the start of the pandemic, health care workers across the US have faced shortages of personal protective equipment , or PPE, including surgical masks and N95 respirators and scrubs, leading them to reuse and rewear contaminated materials. National Nurses United says inadequate PPE has contributed to nursing deaths.