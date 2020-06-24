Nurseries demand urgent Government funding amid warnings of mass closures

Nurseries have warned of mass closures with a quarter set to shut within a year, as early year providers demand an urgent Government bailout to avoid the looming crisis from unfolding.

Childcare providers could face funding shortfalls of 55 percent for each and every place agreed to three and four year-olds, according to Ceeda, researchers for the early years sector.

Their findings are a part of a comprehensive report by the Early Years Alliance, which found that 25 % of the 3,000 childcare providers they surveyed in April felt it had been “unlikely” they could be operating in 12 months time.

A split up poll completed in May revealed that 69 per cent of providers expect to operate at a loss on the next half a year.

The figures reignite fears over the precarious future of the childcare sector, which includes suffered huge financial losses due to paid off demand for places because the lockdown.

Under coronavirus guidelines, nurseries, which were permitted to reopen on June 1, are limited by a maximum of 16 children per group who must be kept in a social bubble.

But early year leaders have warned the stringent rules coupled with the sharp drop in the amount of kids who came ultimately back to occupy their places are making many companies unviable.

Neil Leitch, chief executive of the EYA, which represents 14,000 nurseries and childminders, said: “Even in areas where parental demand for childcare places remains high, providers are restricted on what many kids they are able to look after under government guidance, which can be going to place even more financial pressure in it over the coming months.

“The fact is that the early years sector is at crunch point, and unless urgent action is taken, we are going to see many, many more settings forced to close their doors over the coming months. This could mean chaos for parents- and particularly mothers- trying to access childcare in order to return to work at a time when the government is desperately trying to restart the economy.”.

Nurseries closed in late March at precisely the same time as schools to all nevertheless the children of key workers and probably the most vulnerable youths.

However, sector leaders have urged for more funding from the Government as they say a lack of demand even among those groups over the lockdown has put them under a huge financial strain.

In its report titled The Forgotten Sector, that has been published on Thursday, the EYA is calling for the Government to help buy PPE and extra staffing in early years settings, among other tips.