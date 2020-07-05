Nurse who was tackled on remote walking track sprinted for 10 minutes to get signal to call police

A nurse who escaped from a man who allegedly attacked her on a remote walking track has called for emergency phones to be installed on the walkway to keep people safe.

Jessica was allegedly grabbed by way of a mystery thug on the Yellowtail Loop in Anstey Hill Recreation Park in Adelaide’s northeast on Friday morning.

The 26-year-old said she saw the person change direction and made a bee line for her for before grabbing her arm and pulling her to the ground by her waist.

‘I looked straight back and that he was waking up and that he was taking a look at me as he was getting up, and I just kept running,’ she told The Advertiser.

The northern suburbs nurse suffered a deep cut to her right leg and was forced to run for more than ten minutes to find phone reception to contact help.

Jessica spoke to her partner, who informed her to contact police before being helped back to the car park by still another couple, where she met her partner, paramedics, police and rangers.

She will need a couple of weeks off work to get over the 12cm cut after being stitched up at Modbury Hospital.

Jessica said she walks the Yellowtail Loop around five times each week and believes phones and marker points should be installed on the track in the event of emergencies.

‘You’re in the center of the path, there’s a good 30 minutes each way to get straight back to the automobile park or any of the main roads,’ she said.

‘You forget during the time you can call for help without a phone signal, but I guess because situation you’re just thinking “I need to get as far away as I can”.’

Jessica wrote an emotional Facebook post after her attack.

‘I am currently asking for a while to recovery and come to terms with what has happened, while I am in a lot of physical pain I am certain the emotional side of the recovery will take a little bit of time, but am grateful to have such amazing friends and family around me and would like to thank everybody who has reached out to me and sent love and kind words,’ the post reads.

‘I want to remind people to please be safe when hiking and remember that while we all believe these things could never happen to us it is always possible, as sad as that fact is.

‘Do perhaps not let this scare you but please contemplate it and negate the potential for harm whenever you can, don’t walk alone, let people know where you are going, be aware of your surroundings, in the event that you see something amiss go with your gut and stay away or alert somebody, and most of take care of your self.

‘Anstey hill is a huge safe space for me for nearly 10 years now and I would hate for this to prevent anyone from enjoying it’s peace and beauty but please be safe everybody.’

A 51-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with assault.

He is of no fixed address and certainly will face Adelaide Magistrates Court in September.