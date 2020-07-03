Nurse who gave birth as she was dying of Covid-19 never held her daughter

Rarely a day passes without two-year-old AJ Boateng asking for his mother. His father, Ernest, holds him tight and says they’ll see her later. He can’t bring himself to share with his little boy that his mother is dead.

Mary Agyapong, 28, was heavily pregnant and working as a nurse at Luton and Dunstable Hospital in Bedfordshire when she fell ill at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She tested positive for Covid-19 and died on Easter Sunday, five days after health practitioners delivered her baby girl, who can be called Mary, by C-section a month prematurely.

‘Mary was such a loving mother,’ says Ernest. ‘We had this tradition when either of us was at work that we’d video call to see how others were doing.

Ernest Boateng, pictured with baby Mary and two-year-old AJ at their home in Luton is grieving losing of his wife Mary, a nurse, who died of Covid-19 five days after giving birth

Mary Agyapong, 28, was heavily pregnant and working as a nurse at Luton and Dunstable Hospital in Bedfordshire when she fell ill at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She tested positive for Covid-19 and died on Easter Sunday, five days after health practitioners delivered her baby girl, who can be called Mary, by C-section a month prematurely

‘Mary always called on her break. AJ used to chatter away non-stop. You didn’t really know very well what he was saying, but Mary would pretend she understood every word and go: “Oh wow, really?” Now, when he sees my phone, he gives it in my experience and says: “Daddy, I want Mummy.” I do believe he believes Mummy’s at the office. He doesn’t understand.

‘I just give him a strong hug and say: “We’ll see Mummy later.” ’

Much like his little boy, Ernest doesn’t seem to fully comprehend that the woman that he loved as soon as he set eyes on her four years ago is not any longer here.

He speaks, in his first in-depth interview, with his 12-week-old baby girl in his arms and a terrible sadness in his eyes.

‘Mary never held her baby,’ says Ernest. ‘She was born at three minutes to midnight on April 7. I couldn’t be at the birth in case I was Covid-positive and infected the baby, and so i sat in the car beyond your hospital and prayed.

‘When Mary called to say she was safe and the infant was safe, I was so happy I thanked God. They told me Mary would be fine. They said she was young and would fight the virus.

‘After she died, I stood by her bedside entirely personal protective equipment [PPE] touching her hair, crying and wanting to wake her — shaking her, lifting her hand.

‘I just wanted to see a sign she was still alive. But she wasn’t. I just cried and cried. My whole outfit was soaked with tears. I kept asking: “Why? Why?” ’

Mr Boateng, right, said his wife was struggling to hold their newborn daughter as she was recinded immediately to cut back the risk of the infant contracting Covid-19

We are sitting in the garden at his Luton home, which is a stone’s throw from the hospital where Mary worked and died.

Ernest, a committed Christian, continues to be trying to sound right of the horror which has befallen him and his young family.

In yet another tragic twist, Mary’s father Stephen also died from Covid-19 five days before his daughter. Mary, who last saw him at a household celebration on January 31, was never told he’d died.

‘Why?’ is really a word that crops up time and again all through our interview. Ernest hopes an inquiry into Mary’s death, which can be expected to conclude in September, will provide answers.

He cannot understand just why his wife, who had to deal with anaemia for the duration of her pregnancy, was maybe not signed off work as a precautionary measure when coronavirus patients were first admitted to the hospital.

Nor can he sound right of the truth that, shortly before she fell ill on March 13, testing was restricted to those who were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms.

Mary didn’t have a high temperature or a dry cough so wasn’t tested until she was admitted to A&E struggling to breathe on April 5.

‘Why didn’t they test her when she went off sick on March 13 and they knew there were Covid patients in the hospital?’ he asks. (Mary was off work sick with a chesty, not dry, cough for three weeks before she was sooner or later tested in A&E.)

Mr Boateng, pictured, said his wife was scared of contracting Covid-19, despite the fact that in theory, she would have been at lower risk as she done a diabetes ward

Although the very first Covid-19 case was confirmed at Luton and Dunstable Hospital on March 19, the first suspected case came on March 11, based on the hospital’s director of communications.

Ernest would also like to know very well what PPE was available to Mary and her colleagues. The lack of adequate PPE for NHS staff in hospitals through the UK became a constant concern as the crisis deepened, and prompted the Mail to launch its charity, Mail Force, on April 29, to provide vital gear to those in need.

Although Mary done a diabetic ward, Ernest says she was terrified of picking right on up the virus. She would strip off her uniform in the porch when she arrived home from work and straight away bundle it into the automatic washer, then shower before greeting her family.

Mary’s death on Easter Sunday shocked the country. So much so that emergency service workers lined the streets beyond your hospital where she had worked for five years to pay tribute to this gentle, dedicated nurse.

That Thursday, once we clapped for the selfless NHS heroes, there was a minute’s silence for Mary. Within several days, more than £100,000 was raised for her family.

Ernest, 30, would give that much again to have his life as it was once, with the girl that he met when he was studying accountancy at Oxford Brookes University, and married in 2017. Before the coronavirus turned the entire world on its head, he’d been accepted into the RAF as your own support officer.

Mary, who had lived in Britain since she was 16, was also part-way towards realising her dream of being a diabetes specialist, after qualifying as a ward sister and signing up to study for her masters degree at the University of Hertfordshire.

Mr Boateng, pictured on the day that he got married to Mary, right, said his wife was working longer hours despite being heavily pregnant as a medical facility were putting up with staff shortages

‘I was going to serve in the RAF for 12 years while Mary became a specialist in diabetes,’ says Ernest. ‘I had a vision of time for Ghana [he came to the UK at the age of 25 to study] and her setting up a personal clinic for diabetics while I worked in politics. Her father had a brief history of diabetes, so she wanted to take action for him — to create him proud.’

Today, Mary and her father Stephen are buried side-by-side in a cemetery in Northampton.

Mary was 31 weeks pregnant, but felt compelled to work extended hours owing to staffing shortages when she woke feeling ‘very tired’ on March 13. She struggled in to work, but came home early feeling wretched.

‘Sometimes Mary was working four days continuously,’ says Ernest. ‘I felt really bad for her. I wanted to go in and speak to her manager because Mary wouldn’t speak out for herself. Now I wish I had.’

Three days after falling ill, Mary visited see her GP.

‘She didn’t have a dry cough, so we thought she was tired because of the pregnancy and the anaemia. The GP signed her off work until she was because of take a week’s annual leave on March 26, and told her to drink much more water.

‘But every day that went by she was getting worse. She barely had the energy ahead down to the living room. It got to the main point where I had to help Mary bathe.

‘She was coughing heavily, but on the news it said you had to have a dry cough. Mary’s wasn’t dry so we didn’t think she had Covid-19.’

Her condition deteriorated alarmingly on April 5. ‘When I went to check on her after giving AJ his breakfast, she was just lying there,’ says Ernest. ‘She said: “I can’t breathe.” I called the ambulance straight away.

‘The paramedic checked her temperature and blood pressure, and was so convinced she didn’t have Covid, that he took off his mask to chat to her.

‘He said because she was pregnant he’d have to just take her to A&E for her to be assessed.’

Mary walked to the ambulance with her husband’s help. She was swabbed for Covid-19 and discharged from A&E within a few hours.

Ernest continues: ‘The following night she got much worse. She had wanted me to sleep in a different room with AJ until we had the outcome of the swab, but I kept going in to be sure of her.

‘At about midnight, I opened the door and realised she was just lying there. She couldn’t breathe. I got scared and called the ambulance.’

Mary was given intravenous antibiotics and a chest X-ray. Shockingly, she was put in a side room in the maternity ward, close to other pregnant women and their babies, while health practitioners awaited the outcome of the sooner Covid-19 swab. ‘That afternoon, she called to say the result was positive and that they wanted to do a C-section,’ says Ernest. ‘I was in a state. What if she’d passed it on to AJ?’

Ernest was allowed to visit his wife in her side room, where that he was given PPE to wear, to talk about the consultant’s advice.

‘Mary didn’t want the C-section because she was focused on the baby. It wasn’t due until May 7. She believed her body could fight Covid — that she would get better, get back and have the infant in per month. But she was struggling for breath.’

Eventually, she agreed to have the C-section. At 11pm, the anaesthetist arrived and Mary’s baby girl was delivered safely at 11.57pm.

She was immediately taken from her mother and taken fully to the special care baby unit. Mary was struggling to do so much as stroke her baby’s cheek for fear of transmitting the herpes virus.

‘She called me soon after 1am to express she and baby were doing well and sent me pictures. I was so happy Mary and baby were safe.

‘Later that morning I was allowed in to see her in a side ward.’

That was the last time Ernest saw his wife.

He says: ‘I had to go home and self-isolate with AJ. From the planning just how to decorate your house for Mary and baby for the homecoming.

‘We spoke a few times that day and Mary was well enough to walk around her room. But at 3pm when I called she wasn’t picking right on up. She didn’t pick up for a number of hours.

‘When I called the maternity suite to discover what was happening, a nurse said: “Mary’s condition has deteriorated. The consultant is with her. We are getting her ready to go to intensive care where we’re going to sedate her so her body can rest and fight the virus.”

‘I asked if she was conscious. They said “yes”. I asked to talk with her. They said to let them have an hour and they’d call back. They didn’t. When I called them again they said they didn’t know where she’d been taken so they really had to visit look for her, and she’d already been sedated.’

Ernest strokes baby Mary’s face as he composes himself. His wife would remain in intensive care for four days.

‘A nurse who was very near to Mary explained on the Saturday: “Ernest, I wouldn’t worry too much about Mary because the consultant is very positive.” She said: “Mary has a baby she wants to take care of, so she isn’t going to give up.” ’

But at 5am on Easter Sunday, his phone rang. It was the consultant.

‘She said Mary’s kidneys had failed also it was unlikely they could save yourself her. I jumped out of bed, crying, calling friends, family, anyone who could help. I desired to change the news headlines, change the specific situation. I wanted it to be a dream.

At 9am that he received an additional call from a healthcare facility. They were losing Mary. He should come immediately.

‘When I got to the hospital I was running along the corridor screaming for the guidelines to her ward. A consultant stopped me. He said: “I’m sorry.” ’ It was too late.

After seeing Mary’s human anatomy, a devastated Ernest came back home.

‘I just held AJ,’ that he says. ‘Because I was crying, he was crying, but he didn’t know why. I kept saying: “It’s going to get better. We’re going to be fine.”

‘Two days later, AJ and I both tested positive for Covid. I wasn’t permitted to see little Mary until I was clear. That was April 25 — my 30th birthday.’

Commenting on Mary’s death, David Carter, leader at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: ‘We were extremely saddened to lose Mary. She was a highly valued and loved member of our team, an incredible nurse and a great example of what we mean in this Trust.

‘We have performed a full internal review to the circumstances surrounding her death and we’re confident that she received the best possible care and support from the Trust.

‘We have sent our deepest condolences to Mr Boateng, and are currently working through a number of issues he has raised.’

This is the very first time Ernest has spoken in more detail about the past three months. He is struggling to keep it together, but is determined to take action for Mary’s sake.

‘When I held my daughter I couldn’t be jubilant and I couldn’t cry. I spoke to my heart and said: “Help me to love my child.”

‘Now, I’m blessed to possess AJ and little Mary, but there’s a space. We are not complete as a household. But I am going to stay strong for my kids.

‘With Mary gone, I’m the only real person they’ve. You think: “If only they had signed her off work. If only I’d gone in to the hospital and spoken up for Mary. If only they had tested her when she first fell ill — we could have sought help sooner. If only . . .” ’

AJ charges to the garden — and within earshot — so Ernest doesn’t finish the sentence. There is no need.