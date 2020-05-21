Nurse Shares Shocking 50-Pound Loss After Battling COVID-19 for 6 Weeks

Nurse Mike Schultz is now a strolling billboard for how COVID-19 can ravage your physique, assuming you survive — the previously tremendous match man is nearly unrecognizable after a 6 week battle.

Mike got here out the opposite aspect 50 lbs. lighter, most of that muscle, based mostly on the side-by-side photograph. The shredded dude is him a month earlier than contracting coronavirus, in comparison with now after getting launched from a Massachusetts hospital.

The 43-year-old nurse from San Francisco battled coronavirus-induced pneumonia which he says dropped him all the way down to 140 kilos. Mike says he used to work out 6 to 7 days per week. He was hospitalized on March 16 … every week after attending an occasion in Miami … pre-lockdown restrictions.

Nearly 40 folks from that occasion contracted the virus and three died. Within days of arriving in Boston to go to his boyfriend, Schultz’s fever hit 103 and he struggled respiration. His lungs have been additionally filling with liquid, so that they raced him to the hospital.

When he lastly wakened, Schultz informed BuzzFeed he was so weak he could not maintain up his cellphone and his arms have been shaking when he typed.

As he begins the highway to restoration, one factor’s for certain … Schultz hasn’t misplaced his humorousness. He mentioned, “I’ll get back to where I was in healthier ways this time….maybe even do cardio.”