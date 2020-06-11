Nurse died after patient she sat with tested positive for coronavirus

Lauren Howitt, the coroner’s assistant, told the hearing Mrs David “had been sitting with a surgical patient who later tested positive for Covid-19”.

On May 25, health practitioners carried out a CAT scan and felt her condition was “unsurvivable”, the inquest heard. Mrs David, who had been born in the Philippines, died the following day.

Graeme Hughes, the coroner, said an inquest would happen as there clearly was “reason to suspect that her death may be related to her employment”.

He adjourned the hearing until the full inquest on June 16.

A spokesman for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said Mrs David was “an exceptionally hard worker and a respectful, kind and compassionate person” and “well-loved by everyone”.

She is survived by her son Renzie.