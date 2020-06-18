Nurse claims she was ‘racially profiled’ by Metropolitan Police in arrest

By
Jackson Delong
-

A nurse stopped by police during a “hard stop” has claimed she was wrongly arrested because she is black.

Neomi Bennett was sitting in her car while dropping off a pal in Wandsworth, south London, late one evening in April 2019 once they were suddenly surrounded by police.

She says Metropolitan Police officers “scared the life out of her” when they performed a “hard stop” manoeuvre – pulling in front of her vehicle to block it in.


In footage captured on police body-worn cameras, Ms Bennett could be heard again and again saying she is scared as she stands quietly of a dark street.

Ms Bennett, 47, who was awarded the British Empire Medal on her behalf services to nursing, was arrested after failing to conform to repeated demands to get out from the vehicle.

She was held in a police cell for 18 hours, according to The Guardian, and later convicted of obstructing a police.

Police combed Ms Bennett’s car but nothing incriminating was found.

The nurse, who invented the Neo-slip device used by the NHS to simply help patients with deep vein thrombosis, says she believes she was racially profiled by police.

She told the BBC the authorities officers “came at” her in a “very extraordinary manner” that “scared the life out of” her.

“Had it been one officer or had they perhaps not done a tough stop in front of me [or if] their approach had been different, then I think it would have now been a very different outcome,” she said.

left Created with Sketch.

right Created with Sketch.

1/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the united states city of Minneapolis

PA

2/79

A girl wears a nose and mouth mask during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square

AP

3/79

People are noticed by a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester

REUTERS

4/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

5/79

Children pose because of their family in front of discarded placards fixed on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens following a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester

Getty Images

6/79

People shout slogans during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square

AP

7/79

Demonstrators in Leicester

REUTERS

8/79

A demonstrator stands up a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square

REUTERS

9/79

A demonstrator gestures during a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester

REUTERS

10/79

A mounted police officer raises their baton as police horses ride along Whitehall, past the entrance to Downing Street, in an attempt to disperse protestors gathered in central London

AFP via Getty Images

11/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff

PA

12/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally march on Vauxhall Bridge Road, London

PA

13/79

Protesters hold up signs as they march along a road throughout a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury

Getty Images

14/79

People climbing on top of the Queen Victoria Statue while they take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

15/79

Children pose for an image during a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square

Getty Images

16/79

Demonstrators hold placards while they attend a protest march to the united states Embassy in London

AFP via Getty Images

17/79

Protesters demonstrate close to the the US Embassy in Nine Elms in London

Getty Images

18/79

Protesters in Whitehall carrying out a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square

PA

19/79

Demonstrators wearing protective face masks and face coverings hold placards during a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester

Reuters

20/79

A demonstrator is observed during a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square

REUTERS

21/79

Demonstrators are noticed as police look on during a Black Lives Matter protest near Downing street in London

REUTERS

22/79

Demonstrators are noticed wth police liaison officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in Luton

REUTERS

23/79

A protest at Parliament Square in London

EPA

24/79

A demonstrator in Leicester

REUTERS

25/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square

PA

26/79

Demonstrators wearing protective face masks and face coverings hold placards during a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester

REUTERS

27/79

Demonstrators block traffic outside Victoria Station

AP

28/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Custom House Square, Belfast

PA

29/79

Police on horseback in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London

PA

30/79

Protesters hold placards while they attend a demonstration in Parliament Square

AFP via Getty Images

31/79

Demonstrators throw flares above a police line during a Black Lives Matter march in London

AP

32/79

People climbing along with the Queen Victoria Statue as they participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

33/79

Demonstrators raise their hands facing police officers after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London

AP

34/79

People are noticed placing placards on a fence in London

REUTERS

35/79

A demonstrator is seen with a protective face mask throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford

REUTERS

36/79

A sign alternatively naming Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ in Glasgow. Activists have set up names of black people and civil rights activists throughout history alongside street names across the Scottish centre as part of the ongoing worldwide demonstrations following the death of George Floyd

PA

37/79

Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen with demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford

REUTERS

38/79

Demonstrators gather outside Downing Street

AP

39/79

Demonstrators kneel facing police officers after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London

AP

40/79

Demonstrators lay on the pavement throughout a Black Lives Matter rally at Trafalgar Square

AP

41/79

A protester stands on bus stop and raises their hand throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square

Getty Images

42/79

Protesters holding placards gather in Manchester

Getty Images

43/79

A man gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter march in in London

AP

44/79

Girls hold placards in London

AP

45/79

A demonstrator in Parliament Square

REUTERS

46/79

A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester

REUTERS

47/79

A protest placard is affixed to the plinth of a statue of the Duke of Wellington on the 2nd day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens

Getty Images

48/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Deansgate, Manchester

PA

49/79

Demonstrators stage a Black Lives Matter Protest in Leicester city centre

EPA

50/79

A demonstrator points towards a mounted police officer laying in the street after being unseated from their horse, during a demonstration on Whitehall, near the entrance to Downing Street

AFP via Getty Images

51/79

A ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) protest at Parliament Square

EPA

52/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

53/79

Protesters in Whitehall carrying out a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London

PA

54/79

Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square

PA

55/79

Protests at Parliament Square in London

EPA

56/79

A demonstrator holds a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford

REUTERS

57/79

Demonstrators hold placards during a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford

REUTERS

58/79

Protesters hold placards as they march through central London

Getty Images

59/79

Demonstrators in Parliament Square

REUTERS

60/79

Protesters kneel as they hold placards during a demonstration in Manchester

AFP via Getty Images

61/79

A mother and son hold up an indicator during a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury

Getty Images

62/79

A protest march in Manchester

AFP via Getty Images

63/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London

Gemma Fox/The Independent

64/79

Demonstrators are noticed standing on top of a bus stop wearing protective face masks and face coverings since the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London

REUTERS

65/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

66/79

Demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester are seen by a mural of George Floyd

REUTERS

67/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London

PA

68/79

A demonstrator is seen wearing a protective face mask since the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London

REUTERS

69/79

Protest in Parliament Square

REUTERS

70/79

Demonstrators with a flare are noticed during a Black Lives Matter protest near Downing street in London

REUTERS

71/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff

PA

72/79

Protesters hold up signs throughout a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury

Getty

73/79

A protester raises his arm during a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens

Getty Images

74/79

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff

PA

75/79

Placards are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square

REUTERS

76/79

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens

PA

77/79

Protesters holding placards gather at the Queen Victoria monument for a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens

Getty Images

78/79

Protesters hold placards as they attend a demonstration in Manchester

AFP via Getty Images

79/79

A woman kneels throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in London

AP


She added: “I believe I was racially profiled and certainly don’t think this would have happened if I were white.”

Ms Bennett overturned her conviction after lodging an appeal, which prosecutors didn’t challenge, and is now likely to bring legal action contrary to the Metropolitan Police.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “The Crown Prosecution Service received an appeal and we have been aware of their decision never to pursue the appeal hearing.

“The South West Basic Command Unit (SWBCU) professional standards team has received a number of complaints relating to this incident, one continues to be currently under assessment.

“Due to the current complaint, we cannot go into any more detail at this time, however, Sally Benatar, SWBCU Commander, has recently been in contact with Neomi Bennett and has put her in touch with the local Independent Advisory Group chair to discuss her experiences with police.”

