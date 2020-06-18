Nurse claims she was ‘racially profiled’ by Metropolitan Police in arrest

A nurse stopped by police during a “hard stop” has claimed she was wrongly arrested because she is black.

Neomi Bennett was sitting in her car while dropping off a pal in Wandsworth, south London, late one evening in April 2019 once they were suddenly surrounded by police.

She says Metropolitan Police officers “scared the life out of her” when they performed a “hard stop” manoeuvre – pulling in front of her vehicle to block it in.





In footage captured on police body-worn cameras, Ms Bennett could be heard again and again saying she is scared as she stands quietly of a dark street.

Ms Bennett, 47, who was awarded the British Empire Medal on her behalf services to nursing, was arrested after failing to conform to repeated demands to get out from the vehicle.

She was held in a police cell for 18 hours, according to The Guardian, and later convicted of obstructing a police.

Police combed Ms Bennett’s car but nothing incriminating was found.

The nurse, who invented the Neo-slip device used by the NHS to simply help patients with deep vein thrombosis, says she believes she was racially profiled by police.

She told the BBC the authorities officers “came at” her in a “very extraordinary manner” that “scared the life out of” her.

“Had it been one officer or had they perhaps not done a tough stop in front of me [or if] their approach had been different, then I think it would have now been a very different outcome,” she said.

1/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the united states city of Minneapolis PA 2/79 A girl wears a nose and mouth mask during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 3/79 People are noticed by a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester REUTERS 4/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 5/79 Children pose because of their family in front of discarded placards fixed on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens following a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester Getty Images 6/79 People shout slogans during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 7/79 Demonstrators in Leicester REUTERS 8/79 A demonstrator stands up a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 9/79 A demonstrator gestures during a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester REUTERS 10/79 A mounted police officer raises their baton as police horses ride along Whitehall, past the entrance to Downing Street, in an attempt to disperse protestors gathered in central London AFP via Getty Images 11/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 12/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally march on Vauxhall Bridge Road, London PA 13/79 Protesters hold up signs as they march along a road throughout a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 14/79 People climbing on top of the Queen Victoria Statue while they take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 15/79 Children pose for an image during a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images Activists have set up names of black people and civil rights activists throughout history alongside street names across the Scottish centre as part of the ongoing worldwide demonstrations following the death of George Floyd PA 37/79 Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen with demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 38/79 Demonstrators gather outside Downing Street AP 39/79 Demonstrators kneel facing police officers after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 40/79 Demonstrators lay on the pavement throughout a Black Lives Matter rally at Trafalgar Square AP 41/79 A protester stands on bus stop and raises their hand throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 42/79 Protesters holding placards gather in Manchester Getty Images 43/79 A man gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter march in in London AP 44/79 Girls hold placards in London AP 45/79 A demonstrator in Parliament Square REUTERS 46/79 A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 47/79 A protest placard is affixed to the plinth of a statue of the Duke of Wellington on the 2nd day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 48/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Deansgate, Manchester PA 49/79 Demonstrators stage a Black Lives Matter Protest in Leicester city centre EPA 50/79 A demonstrator points towards a mounted police officer laying in the street after being unseated from their horse, during a demonstration on Whitehall, near the entrance to Downing Street AFP via Getty Images 51/79 A ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) protest at Parliament Square EPA 52/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 53/79 Protesters in Whitehall carrying out a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 54/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 55/79 Protests at Parliament Square in London EPA 56/79 A demonstrator holds a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 57/79 Demonstrators hold placards during a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 58/79 Protesters hold placards as they march through central London Getty Images 59/79 Demonstrators in Parliament Square REUTERS 60/79 Protesters kneel as they hold placards during a demonstration in Manchester AFP via Getty Images 61/79 A mother and son hold up an indicator during a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 62/79 A protest march in Manchester AFP via Getty Images 63/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London Gemma Fox/The Independent 64/79 Demonstrators are noticed standing on top of a bus stop wearing protective face masks and face coverings since the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS 65/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 66/79 Demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester are seen by a mural of George Floyd REUTERS 67/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 68/79 A demonstrator is seen wearing a protective face mask since the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS 69/79 Protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 70/79 Demonstrators with a flare are noticed during a Black Lives Matter protest near Downing street in London REUTERS 71/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 72/79 Protesters hold up signs throughout a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty 73/79 A protester raises his arm during a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 74/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 75/79 Placards are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 76/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 77/79 Protesters holding placards gather at the Queen Victoria monument for a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 78/79 Protesters hold placards as they attend a demonstration in Manchester AFP via Getty Images 79/79 A woman kneels throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in London AP

She added: “I believe I was racially profiled and certainly don’t think this would have happened if I were white.”

Ms Bennett overturned her conviction after lodging an appeal, which prosecutors didn’t challenge, and is now likely to bring legal action contrary to the Metropolitan Police.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “The Crown Prosecution Service received an appeal and we have been aware of their decision never to pursue the appeal hearing.

“The South West Basic Command Unit (SWBCU) professional standards team has received a number of complaints relating to this incident, one continues to be currently under assessment.

“Due to the current complaint, we cannot go into any more detail at this time, however, Sally Benatar, SWBCU Commander, has recently been in contact with Neomi Bennett and has put her in touch with the local Independent Advisory Group chair to discuss her experiences with police.”