Nuri al-Maliki Fast Facts – CNN

Marriage: Married
Children: Four daughters and a son
Education: Usul al-Din College, B.A., Islamic Studies, 1973; Salahaddin University, M.A., Arabic Literature, 1992
Religion: Shiite Muslim
Other Facts
Prono: NOO-ree al-MAA-lick-ee
Changed his name to Jawad al-Maliki while he was in exile.
Timeline
1968 – Joins the Dawa Party.
2003 – Returns to Iraq from Syria.
2003-2004 – Member of the de-Baathification Commission, which works to rid former Baathists from Iraq’s military and government.
January 2005 – Is elected to the brand new parliament as a member of the Dawa Party and serves since the head of the Security and Defense Committee of the National Assembly.
April 22, 2006 – Is chosen by the Shiite-dominated coalition United Iraqi Alliance to replace Interim Iraqi Prime Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari. He has 30 days to form a government.
May 20, 2006 – Iraq’s new government is sworn in, with 37 cabinet members and Maliki as prime minister.
July 26, 2006 – Addresses a joint meeting of the united states Congress on the war in Iraq.
October 27, 2006 – Meets around Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, telling him that he considers himself “a friend of the united states, but [he’s] not America’s man in Iraq.”
January 2, 2007 – States in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, “I wish I could be done with it even before the end of this term.. I didn’t want to take this position… I only agreed because I thought it would serve the national interest, and I will not accept it again.”
February 2009 – Maliki’s State of Law coalition wins a plurality in 9 of the 14 provinces that held elections.
June 10, 2012 – Maliki survives the threat of a no-confidence vote by parliament when President Talabani announces that there is insufficient support for the vote. Maliki’s opponents accuse him of monopolizing power.
June 21, 2012 – Osama al-Nujaifi, speaker of parliament, announces that Maliki will undoubtedly be asked to look before parliament in a continued effort to oust him.
January 4, 2014 – Maliki vows to crush the insurgency in Anbar province, where the Sunni insurgency — al Qaeda in Iraq — flourished following the 2003 US-led invasion. “There will be no withdrawal,” Maliki says in a speech carried by Al-Arabiya.
April 30, 2014 – Maliki’s party wins 92 seats in parliamentary elections, lacking the 165 seats necessary for a majority.
August 11, 2014 – President Fuad Masum appoints Haider al-Abadi as prime minister of Iraq, replacing a defiant Maliki with an associate of their own party, despite Maliki’s pronouncement earlier in the day he intends in which to stay office for a third term. Abadi, is the deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament and a former aide to Maliki.