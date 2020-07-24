Nurburgring, Portugal and Imola races added to F1 2020 calendar







Formula 1 has added 3 more European races to the modified 2020 calendar, with returns to the Nurburgring and Imola, and a launching occasion at the Portimao circuit in Portugal – although there will be no Grands Prix in North or South America this season.

The 3 brand-new additions bring the tally of verified race dates to 13, filling the October/November slate which would generally be inhabited by Japan, U.S.A. and Mexico as F1 goes for a 15 to 18- race schedule.

Germany’s well-known Nurburgring will host a Grand Prix on October 9-11, with the Portimao circuit in the Algarve making its F1 launching on October 23-25 prior to a return to Imola for Italy’s 3rd race of the season on October 31-November 1.

F1 is returning to the Nurburgring, Portugal (although at a brand-new track) and Imola after 7, 24 and 14 years off the calendar respectively.

“We are pleased that we continue to make strong progress in finalising our plans for the 2020 season and are excited to welcome Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola to the revised calendar,” stated F1 chairman Chase Carey.

“We want to thank the promoters, the teams, and the FIA for their full support in our efforts to bring our fans exciting racing this season during an unprecedented time.”

In the very same calendar upgrade, F1 exposed that it will not be possible to race in Canada, U.S.A., Mexico and Brazil this season “due to the fluid nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local restrictions and the importance of keeping communities and our colleagues safe”.

The Canadian GP in Montreal was due to be on June 14 and was initially delayed, while races in U.S.A. (Austin), Mexico (Mexico City) and Brazil (Interlagos) were set for October 25, November 1 and November 15.

F1 likewise declared the desire to host 15 to 18 races in an establishing 2020 schedule, completing in the Gulf in mid-December

They state last information of the calendar will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 2020 F1 calendar – up until now

COMPLETED: Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring

COMPLETED: Styrian GP, Red Bull Ring

COMPLETED: Hungarian GP, Budapest

August 2: British GP, Silverstone

August 9: 70 th Anniversary GP, Silverstone

August 16: Spanish GP, Barcelona

August 30: Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps

September 6: Italian GP, Monza

September 13: Tuscan GP, Mugello

September 27: Russian GP, Sochi

October 11: Eifel GP, Nurburgring

October 25: Portuguese GP, Portimao

November 1: Emilia Romagna GP, Imola

The Eifel and Emilia Romagna names represent the areas in which the tracks lie, comparable to how the 2nd Austria race was called the Styrian GP, and the upcoming Mugello race the Tuscan GP.

The restored Portuguese GP is back for the very first time because the 1996 Estoril race, with the Portimao circuit – integrated in 2008 – hosting its very first F1 occasion.

The last Grand Prix at the Nurburgring remained in 2013, while Imola, which has historical connections with F1, held the San Marino GP from 1981 to 2006.