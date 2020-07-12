Nunthorpe tilt considered for July Cup winner Oxted | Racing News

Roger Teal has admitted to being tempted by way of a tilt at next month’s Nunthorpe at York along with his July Cup hero Oxted.

Having won the Abernant Stakes in early June, Teal elected to sidestep Royal Ascot towards waiting for Saturday’s Group One feature on the July Course – also it proved a fantastic decision, with Oxted powering clear of his rivals in the hands of Cieren Fallon.

In the immediate aftermath, the Lambourn-based trainer mentioned the Sprint Cup at Haydock and the Prix Maurice de Gheest in France as potential targets – but on Sunday morning the Nunthorpe entered the equation, with Teal confident a drop from six to five furlongs would not inconvenience his stable star.

Speaking on Racing TV’s Luck on Sunday programme, the trainer said: “Oxted is grand (this morning) – definitely fine. He’s been out for a pick of grass and seems great, so we’re very happy.

“The pace he showed yesterday – he travelled so strong – you could feasibly have a punt at the Nunthorpe, I think. He is a strong galloper and contains that cruising speed that takes him into the race.

“I guess it would be worth a shot, maybe, but I have to speak to the owners. We’ll get our heads together and see what happens.”