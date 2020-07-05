Nunthorpe target for Art Power | Racing News

The Nunthorpe at York is one of several options under consideration for Art Power following his dominant victory in Ireland.

Having registered a third straight win with a brilliant display in handicap company at Royal Ascot last month, Tim Easterby’s grey graduated to Group Three company with honours on Saturday – comfortably seeing off Group One-winning filly Millisle in the Lacken Stakes at Naas.

Top-level assignments await Art Power, but next weekend’s July Cup at Newmarket isn’t on the agenda.

Easterby said: “It was brilliant to see him win just how he did. It was not straightforward – taking him to Ireland and every thing – but Patrick Prendergast helped us once that he got over there, also it all resolved well.

“We were delighted together with his performance. He’s a real professional and that he seems equally effective over both trips (five and six furlongs) – I believe he might even get seven furlongs in the event that you wanted.

“I do not think we’ll be going for the July Cup a few weeks, but there are many options for him. He’s in the big sprint in Ireland – the Flying Five (Curragh, September 13). He’ll be entered for the Nunthorpe at York the following month and the Sprint Cup at Haydock in September.

“We haven’t ruled out running him at Goodwood, but we’ll just see how he is over the next week or so.”