Nuno Espirito Santo unsure if Adama Traore will remain at Wolves | Football News





Adama Traore impressed on Wolves’ win at West Ham

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits he doesn’t know if Adama Traore will depart the membership this summer season.

Liverpool have been reportedly linked with a transfer for the winger, who delivered one other spectacular efficiency in opposition to West Ham on Sunday.

Traore supplied a reminder of his thrilling mixture of pace, power and high quality within the last third when he got here on as a second-half substitute to arrange late targets for Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto in Wolves’ 2-Zero victory at the London Stadium.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves’ win over West Ham within the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves’ win over West Ham within the Premier League

Next up for Wolves is the go to of Bournemouth on Wednesday night time.

When requested if the 24-year-old will nonetheless be at Molineux subsequent season, Nuno stated: “I do not know. He is right here now and he has skilled nicely in the present day and he is able to go [play] tomorrow.

“It is day by day, no speculation, and [we] just focus on what we have to do and prepare for Bournemouth.”

Traore has developed a status as an affect substitute however the former Barcelona trainee is pushing strongly for a beginning place in opposition to Bournemouth, though Nuno refused to be drawn on his group choice.

2:55 Wolves supervisor Nuno Espirito Santo praises his medical workers for his or her work this week in serving to his aspect put together for the sport in opposition to West Ham Wolves supervisor Nuno Espirito Santo praises his medical workers for his or her work this week in serving to his aspect put together for the sport in opposition to West Ham

“He must keep working,” added Nuno. “Adama is a particular participant, he’s distinctive, and I feel when he’s on the pitch he already has an affect on the sport.

“Of course he has issues to enhance after which after that it’s our resolution how we use gamers and handle the group within the sport plan and the second.

“The momentum and the moment we are in after three months of activity, we have a lot of things to judge on and try to make the right decisions.”

2:28 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s win over Bournemouth within the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s win over Bournemouth within the Premier League

Wolves will face a Bournemouth aspect who struggled throughout their return to motion in opposition to Crystal Palace at the weekend, with the 2-Zero defeat at the Vitality Stadium signalling a fourth defeat within the final 5 Premier League video games for Eddie Howe’s relegation-threatened group.

However, Nuno remains to be anticipating a tricky check for his aspect.

He stated: “Bournemouth are an excellent group. It is a group that performs good soccer and has excellent gamers and a improbable supervisor.

“The video games are so powerful and what’s taking place to Bournemouth can occur to anybody.

“A bad run is very difficult to bounce back from but I have all the respect and admiration for Bournemouth.”

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 reside Premier League video games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely reside on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches are being broadcast on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of reside sport.

To rejoice the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have additionally launched a number of revolutionary new options and updates to provide followers an much more immersive expertise and share the moments reside with household and pals on digital platforms.