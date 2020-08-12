Numerous Tornadoes Hit Suburbs, Knocked Over Church Steeple in Wheaton: Officials – NBC Chicago

The National Weather Service has actually validated that numerous.

tornadoes touched down and triggered damage in a number of Chicago suburbs throughout.

Monday’s derecho that knocked into the location.

The series of a minimum of 6 tornadoes hammered Chicago’s.

north and west suburbs on Monday, packaging wind gusts in excess of 90- to-100

miles per hour and triggering damage throughout the area.

At 3: 05 p.m., an EF-1 twister with peak wind gusts of 95 miles.

per hour touched down on Harmony Road, simply southwest of Interstate 90in

Marengo The twister took a trip to the northeast prior to raising near DunhamRoad

in between Marengo and Union, according to the service.

Damage was mainly restricted to trees and farm structures.

An extremely quick twister touched down in rural Wheaton at roughly.

3: 35 p.m. The twister, categorized as an EF-1, knocked the steeple off of.

College Church prior to producing small tree damage prior to raising back into the.

skies.

Just 5 minutes later on, another twister touched downin

Lombard That twister, produced from the very same storm cell that hitWheaton,

dropped simply to the east of Interstate 355, producing damage along its course.

Several trees were snapped in half, and house damage was reported with the.

storm.

The worst twister damage was reported around LombardCommon,

simply south ofSt Charles Road, with significant roofing system damage and tree damage.

reported.

Earlier in the day, an EF-1 twister touched downin

Machesney Park in Winnebago County at roughly 2: 47 …