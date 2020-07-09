Number of Mississippi lawmakers testing positive for coronavirus jumps to 26

Among those testing positive in the heavily Republican body would be the GOP presiding officers, House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. State officials say none of the lawmakers has been hospitalized.

Mississippi has seen an immediate rise in confirmed cases in the past fourteen days, with the sum total hitting not exactly 33,600 by Wednesday, including at the very least 1,200 deaths.

In addition to the legislators, at the very least 10 those who work in the Capitol have been clinically determined to have the virus, hawaii health officer said Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday warned that those who have been in experience of legislators or any of their staff needs to get tested.

Republican Sen. Chad McMahan, who has tested negative, said Thursday that that he washed his hands often and did his best to keep his distance from others at the Capitol. But he skipped wearing a mask because “it’s quite uncomfortable.”

Mississippi legislators were supposed to meet from January through April but went home in mid-March because of the outbreak. They returned fleetingly in May during a feud with the governor over spending coronavirus relief money from the government.

From the beginning of the crisis, people entering the Capitol had to undergo a screening each day, with a temperature check and some questions. Chairs in committee rooms were spaced apart, hand sanitizer was accessible, and signs told people to simply take precautions.

When legislators met in May, they took social distancing seriously. Only some people at a time were allowed on the House floor, with voting conducted in small groups, and senators had to sit far from one another in their chamber.

They returned in June, facing a July 1 deadline to write a state budget and handle other business. The longer they were together, the more the safety precautions slipped.

Legislators were soon pulled in to a debate about the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. After voting to eliminate the Confederate symbol, spectators cheered and hugged in the galleries, and legislators embraced and posed for photos.

In Mississippi, Democratic Rep. Tom Miles tested negative in recent days. His 60-year-old mother, who had been an emergency room nurse, died of the herpes virus May 1. Miles said he wore a mask at the Capitol.

“When you get in a fishbowl of people, you’re at risk,” Miles said.

Rep. John Faulkner, a Democrat, who consistently wore a mask at the Capitol, has tested positive. In a Facebook video, he said he has had mild symptoms akin to a sinus infection having an occasional cough.

“Even if you do all that you can do, there’s still a possibility that you can be infected with this,” he said. “If you aren’t practicing, following guidelines from the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], then we’re ostensibly playing Russian roulette with your health and our lives and the lives of our friends and families.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.