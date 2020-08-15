Number of migrants landing in Italy more than doubles in past year By Reuters

©Reuters Migrants get here on Lampedusa Island



ROME (Reuters) – The number of migrants landing on Italy’s coasts has more than doubled in the last year as a recession in Tunisia fuels migration in boats throughout the Mediterranean, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese stated on Saturday.

More than 21,000 individuals reached Italy in between August 2019 and completion of July, up 148% year- on-year, the minister stated, speaking at a yearlyAug 15 interview.

Lamorgese stated the bulk of the arrivals were “autonomous landings, hard to manage… with small boats and dinghies”, rather than those saved at sea and brought ashore. Many of them arrive on Italy’s southern Mediterranean island of Lampedusa.

In the 12-month duration, simply over 5,000 individuals were saved, primarily by ships run by NGOs, according to information from the ministry.

Over 80% of the migrants reaching Italy left from Tunisia and Libya, the information revealed, with Tunisia’s crisis stiring the numbers trying the treacherous crossing.

“The numbers aren’t very high – they are certainly higher than last year’s but we must put them into context: Tunisia is in a deep economic, social and political crisis,” Lamorgese informed press reporters.

“We have seen entire families leave to reach Italian territory.”

