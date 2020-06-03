Number of female referees shows significant increase over past four years

Last November, Casey Stoney, the Manchester United supervisor, claimed the standard of refereeing was substandard within the WSL after her group controversially misplaced to Chelsea by means of a penalty awarded by referee Jack Packman.

In February this 12 months, former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis mentioned refereeing within the WSL wanted to be addressed after an “unreal” penalty was awarded towards Stoney’s Manchester United in a 1-1 draw with Reading.

Four female referees and 5 assistant referees at the moment are on the Fifa listing of match officers, together with Sian Massey, who turned the primary English female to officiate in a males’s European fixture final 12 months.

The FA will define its continued help for the ladies’s and women’ sport with the launch of a brand new 2020-2024 technique later this 12 months.

“Over the last four seasons we’ve focused our attention at the elite and grassroots level of the game,” added Stimpson. “Our work at grassroots was basically about recruitment, concentrating on our present pool of gamers [across junior and adult age groups] because the core audience and actively guaranteeing that there are alternatives for all individuals from all backgrounds to become involved within the sport as referees.

“We are underneath no illusions that we have to preserve tempo and guarantee we’re giving our referees the absolute best help.

“Are we where we want to be? No, this is an ever-evolving, long-term journey and the 2020-24 strategy will reveal how we intend to drive higher standards and grow our numbers, increasing opportunities for female referees from all backgrounds.”