Number of coronavirus cases linked to Maine wedding rises to 123

The number of coronavirus cases linked to an indoor wedding in Maine previously this month has actually increased to 123, state health officials confirmed to CBS News.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said early this month that a total of 24 people had actually contracted COVID-19 linked to thewedding That number gradually increased to 53, then 87, and now 123 linked infections.

The wedding has actually likewise been linked to one death recently from the infection up until now.

The Aug 7 reception was participated in by about 65 individuals, exceeding the state’s 50-person limitation. Officials are likewise examining if the place, Millinocket’s Big Moose Inn Cabins and Campground, remained in compliance with state health standards.

“If you fail to comply with the governor’s executive orders and the DECD checklist, then the department will immediately re-instate the temporary suspension of your license, which may lead to court action seeking a longer suspension or full revocation of your license, potential fines and payment of attorney fees incurred by the department,” the state’s Department of Health and Human Services informed the inn in a written letter Friday obtained by the Bangor Daily News.

Laurie Cormier, the owner of the Big Moose Inn, launched a declaration Friday stating that she and the personnel’s “hearts head out to the household, those impacted by the infection who were at the wedding, and those who have actually been affected ever since,” according to WAGM.

