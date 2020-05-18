Number of child migrants arriving unaccompanied in Kent almost DOUBLES in a year

The quantity of child migrants who’ve arrived unaccompanied in Kent has almost doubled in a year – as new figures reveal 1,448 individuals have crossed the Channel since January.

Some 450 child migrants had been in Kent County Council’s care on the finish of April, in comparison with 257 in the identical interval final year.

Council chief Roger Gough stated extra youngsters at the moment are making an attempt to cross the Channel in dinghies as a result of a fall in the quantity of lorries travelling from France amid the coronavirus disaster.

Stowing away on vehicles had beforehand been the ‘typical route for a younger individual,’ he advised the BBC, however youngsters are ‘to a massive diploma now coming in the boats.’

Among the arrivals had been 20 youngsters who crossed the Channel in small boats over the financial institution vacation weekend, he added.

Pictured: Eight migrants arrive in Dover as we speak after being intercepted by Border Force officers on the Channel

Asylum-seeking youngsters are taken into the care of Kent County Council in the event that they arrive unaccompanied.

‘What we at the moment are seeing, significantly as you possibly can think about all of the modifications with lockdowns throughout Europe and a important discount in freight transport, is that truly the boats have gotten a route for these unaccompanied asylum-seeking youngsters,’ he stated.

Mr Gough added that the rise in arrivals is placing ‘extreme and rising’ stress on the council’s funds.

Care4Calais founder Clare Moseley estimates there are as much as 200 child migrants residing in squalor in settlements throughout Calais – most of them unaccompanied.

There are at the moment round 500 individuals in one camp in Calais, whereas 240 are unfold out throughout three smaller websites. At a fifth camp, there are round 30.

Ms Moseley stated the youngest unaccompanied child she has met is a 10-year-old Afghan boy. She has additionally met a 13-year-old lady with none dad and mom.

Today’s arrivals had been noticed by British authorities crossing the Channel close to Dover in a badly broken picket boat

The eight migrants got face masks and life vests after they had been intercepted by authorities

She stated: ‘That’s a tough determine. At any level, round 20 per cent of the refugees are beneath 18. So much of them come from Sudan, the place they could possibly be recruited as troopers.

‘And some are from Afghanistan. They might need misplaced their dad and mom and are attempting to affix different individuals in the UK.

‘Coronavirus has made the situations even worse for them so they’re much more determined to get to the UK. These individuals don’t have anything to lose.’

A Home Office spokesman stated: ‘The authorities takes the welfare of unaccompanied youngsters very significantly and supplies funding to native authorities, together with Kent, as a contribution to the associated fee of supporting unaccompanied youngsters and those that go away care.

‘This funding was considerably elevated in May 2019.’

An estimated 1,448 migrants have crossed the Channel by boat this year, in comparison with 1,850 final year in complete.

Photographs from as we speak image the arrival of eight migrants who had been intercepted by Border Force close to Dover.

The group, who got face masks and life vests, had been aboard a badly broken picket boat after they had been noticed by British authorities.

It comes after a weekend in which 125 migrants – together with 90 on six boats on Saturday – made it to Britain. On Sunday, a additional 35 individuals had been picked up in three boats.

The weekend’s crossings imply a staggering 1,077 asylum seekers have crossed the Channel since Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the nation in lockdown on March 23.