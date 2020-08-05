Number of Armenians killed in Beirut explosion reaches 6 – Foreign Ministry – Panorama

The number of ethnic Armenians killed in the huge explosion in Lebanon’s capital Beirut has actually reached 6, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The ministry has actually established a working group to collaborate efforts to supply targeted help to Lebanon with the crisis structure of the nation, she stated.

“The Armenian Embassy in Lebanon is in constant contact with the relevant local authorities to jointly assess the needs of the Lebanese side and the scope of assistance,” she composed.

“In parallel, contact is preserved with Armenian neighborhood structures to examine their requirements.

“The Armenian Embassy in Lebanon is working in an emergency situation mode with a hotline in location,” Naghdalyan included.

She guaranteed to supply updates on the additional advancements.