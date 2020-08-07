Number of Armenians killed in Beirut blast reaches 13 – Panorama

The number of Armenians killed in the Beirut surge has actually today reached 13, the Facebook page of the Armenian neighborhood in Lebanon reports.

Earlier 11 Lebanese-Armenians were reported killed in the huge blast that struck the port of Beirut on Tuesday.

The general death toll from the surge has actually reached149 More than 5,000 individuals have actually been hurt, while over 300,000 others have actually been left homeless in the wake of the catastrophe.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun stated on Wednesday the blast was brought on by 2,750 heaps of ammonium nitrate kept unsafely in a storage facility.

A 2- week state of emergency situation has actually been stated in Beirut.