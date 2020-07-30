Nuggets talk to Michael Porter Jr. after player floated coronavivrus theory

NUGGETS’ MICHAEL PORTER JR.: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC BEING UTILIZED FOR ‘BIGGER PROGRAM,’ ‘POPULATION CONTROL’

“I know that Tim Connelly, our front office, has talked to Michael about his comments long before I realized what was said,” Malone stated. “So it has actually been [discussed with] him; he comprehends the scenario. Once once again, we as a company, I’m not going to put a muzzle on anyone.

“If somebody has a strong belief on something, they have the platform and freedom to use that. We will just try to educate guys so that they understand the impact of what they may be saying.”

Malone likewise stated the Porter and other gamers on the lineup were entitled to their own viewpoints.

“Obviously, I’m not the thought police. I’m not going to tell any of our players what they can and can’t say. All I would say is just be sensitive to the current situation in our country and throughout the world in regards to coronavirus,” he stated.

“Michael Porter and any other player on our roster, they’re entitled to their opinions and ability to have free speech, and I will respect that as long as it doesn’t become a distraction. What Michael stated, being around our players this morning at breakfast and practice, has not become a distraction at all.”

NBA’S ADAM SILVER REVEALS ASSISTANCE FOR PLAYERS KNEELING DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM, BREAKING LONG-STANDING GUIDELINE

Porter stated in a Snapchat Q&A that the infection was being utilized to “control” the population which the worry of the infection is “overblown,” regardless of 661,000 individuals passing away around the world.

According to USA Today, Porter was asked: “Bro, speak on this coronavirus being [overblown] to scare individuals into being managed, [I know] you understand about all that.”

The 22- year-old previous Missouri University student-athlete responded: “That’s facts.”

“Personally, I believe the coronavirus is being utilized clearly for a larger program. It’s being utilized for population control simply in regards to being able to manage the masses of individuals. Because this infection, the entire world is being managed. You’re needed to wear masks and who understands what will take place when this vaccine comes out. You may have to have the vaccine in order to travel, that ‘d be insane. I have actually never ever been immunized in my life, I have actually never ever had any shots or anything like that.

“It might get insane, however it’s certainly a program behind whatever that’s going on today, and all you can do is kick back and see what’s going on and not get too mentally included.

“But it is a serious thing, it’s a real thing, but yeah, this is being overblown.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Porter’s vaccination remark, Missouri University needs brand-new enrollees to abide by the two-dose MMR Immunization Policy or offer evidence of being immune to mumps, measles, and rubella. The school states that trainees who do not abide by the guideline might not sign up for their 2nd term. Porter played 3 video games for the Tigers in 2018 prior to suffering an injury. He then got in the NBA Draft and was later on chosen by the Nuggets.