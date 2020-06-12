Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic appears to sport slimmer look as NBA readies to finish season

MAVERICKS’ LUKA DONCIC ‘NOT IN THE BEST SHAPE’ AS NBA NEARS RESTART, TRAINER SAYS

But photos surfaced on social media Thursday showing the 7-foot Serbian sporting a slimmed-down look.

There were some questions about Jokic’s weight coming to the season despite his continued dominance on the court. Coming into the season, the Nuggets star had earned his first All-Star appearance and averaged 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

He got the possibility to shut critics up during this season before the pandemic affected play.

TRAIL BLAZERS’ C.J. MCCOLLUM UPSET OVER TRUMP’S RALLY VENUE, DATE

Jokic earned his 2nd All-Star appearance in February and was averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Nuggets. He has proven that his weight has not been able to affect his athletic ability, but three months of trying to stay in shape appear to did wonders for him.

Denver will soon be one of the 22 teams competing in Orlando, Fla., if the season returns next month. The Nuggets will soon be looking to catch teams off-guard and perhaps make an NBA Finals appearance in what is sure to be considered a crapshoot of a season given the circumstances.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Denver was 43-22 before the league shut down.