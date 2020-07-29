Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr: Coronavirus pandemic being used for ‘bigger agenda,’ ‘population control’

ZION WILLIAMSON PRACTICING, COULD PLAY IN PELICANS’ OPENER

According to USA Today, Porter was asked: “Bro, speak on this coronavirus being [overblown] to frighten individuals into being managed, [I know] you learn about all that.”

The 22- year-old previous Missouri University student-athlete responded: “That’s facts.”

“Personally, I believe the coronavirus is being used certainly for a larger agenda. It’s being used for population control simply in regards to being able to manage the masses of individuals. Because this infection, the entire world is being managed. You’re needed to use masks and who understands what will take place when this vaccine comes out. You may need to have the vaccine in order to take a trip, that ‘d be insane. I have actually never ever been immunized in my life, I have actually never ever had any shots or anything like that.

“It might get insane, however it’s certainly an agenda behind whatever that’s going on today, and all you can do is kick back and see what’s going on and not get too mentally included.

“But it is a serious thing, it’s a real thing, but yeah, this is being overblown.”

On Porter’s vaccination remark, Missouri University needs brand-new enrollees to adhere to the two-dose MMR Immunization Policy or supply evidence of being unsusceptible to mumps, measles, and rubella. The school states that trainees who do not adhere to the guideline might not sign up for their 2nd term. Porter played 3 video games for the Tigers in 2018 prior to suffering an injury. He then got in the NBA Draft and was later on selected by the Nuggets.