Nuggets coach Malone hits out at NBA’s ‘criminal’ guest policy By Reuters

©Reuters NBA: Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets



(Reuters) – Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has actually slammed the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) policy that avoids the households of coaches going into the bubble-like school near Orlando, where the season resumed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA, which was suspended in March due to the unique coronavirus break out, re-started in July at the Walt Disney (NYSE:-RRB- World sports complex in Florida without fans and stringent security procedures in location.

Players were enabled to see member of the family for the very first time today, while referees have the alternative of bringing one guest into the bubble once the Conference Finals start, ESPN stated.

However, coaches are still forbidden from bringing member of the family into the bubble and Malone, who is wed and has 2 kids, stated the policy was ‘criminal in nature.’

“The reason I bring this up is because the players have their families here, which is the right thing to do,” Malone, 48, informed press reporters.

“The referees are allowed to bring one guest, which is great. The coaches, the coaches are not allowed to bring anybody.”

” I state, ’embarassment on you, NBA’. This is insane. I miss my household. I believe I promote me … and most likely all the coaches down here …