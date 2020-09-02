Nuclear Throne developer Vlambeer is shutting down after a decade of games

Vlambeer, the indie studio behind precious games such as Super Crate Box, Nuclear Throne, and Ridiculous Fishing,is shutting down The developer, which commemorates its 10th anniversary today, revealed the news onTwitter “We had a beautiful run, made incredible games, and worked with amazing people, but it is time for new things,” the developer stated. “So we’re announcing the end of Vlambeer.”

The Dutch studio was established in 2010 by Jan Willem Nijman and Rami Ismail and has actually been a stalwart of the indie neighborhood. Vlambeer has actually been particularly singing on concerns of game clones; Ismail is a widely known supporter within the neighborhood for subjects like variety and independent advancement. “It’s not a sad day for us, but the happy conclusion to a whirlwind decade filled with screenshake,” the developer stated ina follow-up tweet “It feels like we’ve achieved what we set out to do — as a studio, as a voice, and as individuals, and we are extremely grateful for these past years.”