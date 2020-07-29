NUBWO Gaming headsets PS4 N7 Stereo Xbox one Headset Wired PC Gaming Headphones with Noise Canceling Mic , Over Ear Gaming Headphones for PC/MAC/PS4/Xbox one



Price: $59.99 - $32.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 05:36:41 UTC – Details)

Product Description

NUBWO is the official partner of 2016 WCA(WORLD CYBER ARENA). Founded in 2014, WCA is one of the biggest electronic sports competitions in the world. Aiming to provide professional solution to PC games, NUBWO is the only gaming headset partner of 2016 WCA.

Multi-platform compatibility, Nubwo N7 headphone will fit well with most of your devices:

PS4 ( plug the 3.5mm line into the PS4 console)

·New version Xbox one( connect the 3.5mm port to xbox one console)

·Older xbox one (connect the 3.5mm port to the adapter)

·Nintendo Switch (connect the 3.5mm line into the Nintendo Switch console.)

·PC,Laptop & MAC (need use PC extension cable)

·Sound is too small or no sound：Ensure that your audio devices work properly and sound switch has been turned on.

.Why choose our gaming headset Decent Audio Mode: –surround sound and bass response, ensure clear vioce in video games & skype.

Comfort Design Comfort and ear-wraped style memory ear earmuffs, no press ears, suitable for the gamers’ different head shape for a long playtime!

Noise-reduction Microphone: Omnidirectional microphone offers clearer voice and reduce background noise for the better chats

180° Extendable Flexible & no squeeze ears. Suits gamers with different head shape.

Headset Jack

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

usb

Mic Noise Cencellation

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Detachable Mic

✓

LED Light

✓

Inline Audio Control

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Audio

PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, VR, Mobile

PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, VR, Mobile

PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, VR, Mobile

PC, PS4, Mac

PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, VR, Mobile

Noise-canceling Mic. The flexible omnidirectional microphone captures the user’s voice yet eliminates unwanted background noise.

Convenience to Use: The in-line Audio control makes it possible to conveniently adjust the volume and mute the microphone without having to go into extra settings

Built for comfort. Soft leatherette ear cups and ergonomically padded headband allow for long gaming sessions without fatigue

Versatile Compatibility. Designed for everywhere you game, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. (Xbox One Stereo Adapter may be required, not included)