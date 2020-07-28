nubia Watch revealed alongside Red Magic TWS earphones

In addition to unveiling its Red Magic 5S, nubia announced two additional smart wearables with the nubia Watch and Red Magic TWS earphones.

Starting off with the smartwatch, it takes a lot of cues from the ZTE Alpha smart wearable. It sports an elongated curved 4.01-inch AMOLED display with always-on functionality and a crown element on the side for touch-free controls.

The body features a stainless steel and aluminum construction. The watch strap options include napa leather as well as a standard silicone. As with all new smartwatches, the nubia Watch can track a standard array of sports and activities. It also boasts e-SIM meaning it can function completely independently of a smartphone. Other extras include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity.





The nubia Watch comes in black, green and red colors and is up for pre-orders in China. Official sales start on August 5 at 10 AM. Pricing is set at CNY 1,799 ($255) though international availability was not detailed.

In addition to the watch and smartphone, nubia announced its Red Magic TWS earbuds. These are aimed at fans of the Red Magic gaming line in true gamer fashion come with RGB lighting.

The earphones offer an in-ear design and adjustable hooks. There’s a special low-latency mode, one-touch connect with nubia phones as well as 20-hour rate battery life and side touch controls.

Pricing for the Red Magic TWS is set at CNY 299 ($42) but we still don’t have confirmation if or when they will be available outside of China.