nubia to announce its smartwatch alongside the Red Magic 5S

Nubia made the Red Magic 5S release date authorities recently and set up an occasion for July 28, however it’s just now that the business is teasing itssmartwatch It will get here alongside the video gaming flagship according to this brief Weibo post. Nubia likewise exposed numerous essential style functions of the watch.

The teaser posters from Weibo

For one, the gadget will be available in “soft” 316 L stainless-steel and aluminum body and from what we can see on the posters and the one render on nubia’s main site, it will boast a curved OLED display screen and what appears to be a turning Apple Watch- like crown on the side. It looks more like a band than a watch however we will avoid slapping any labels prior to the gadget makes a main look.

What’s curious is that nubia is marketing the view as “economic”, which most likely implies “affordable” or “ecological”, which is quite obvious on its own. We can’t be totally sure due to the fact that we do not completely trust Google Translate’s understanding inChinese Perhaps, we will understand quickly enough.

