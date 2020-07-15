Nubia Red Magic 5S teased by company’s president

Nubia’s Red Magic gaming phones have always stayed on the cutting edge in terms of specs and seeing how the Snapdragon 865+ is already making its way to some devices, it was only a matter of time before the company announced its own phone with the latest flagship Qualcomm chipset.

Nubia President Ni Fei took to Weibo to tease the upcoming Red Magic 5S which will be the company’s first Snapdragon 865+ powered phone.









The exec teased the phone’s slogan which reads as “Beyond Plus” and we can see the post was submitted through the Red Magic 5S. We don’t have any other specs or details about the device for now but based on past models from the brand we can expect a high refresh rate display, big battery and the distinct Red Magic styling.

