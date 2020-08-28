nubia Red Magic 5S review

Introduction

It’s time for a refresh and to surpass the currently fantastic nubia Red Magic 5G. But as the name Red Magic 5S indicates, the modifications in the brand-new model of the phone are subtle, to state the least. All the significant hardware within is the exact same without any modifications other than the storage type and setups. There is likewise the brand-new style, too.

The Red Magic 5S base storage is 8GB/128GB. The high-end variations with 12 and 16GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of internal storage are still offered. However, the storage type has actually been updated from UFS 3.0 to UFS 3.1. But what does that mean for completion user? Well, you can anticipate somewhat much faster compose speeds and possibly filling times. We explain in our Performance area of the review.

Aside from the little hardware modification, the brand-new 5S is available in simply 2 colors, among which is brand-new. We’ve got the Cyber Neon variation and the Silver one as an alternative if you do not like the fancy video gaming visual appeals.

ZTE nubia Red Magic 5S