nubia Red Magic 5S now on sale globally

nubia Red Magic 5S debuted in China back in July and recently it was lastly open for pre-orders globally.

Well the smart device is lastly delivering and for $579/EUR579/ ₤ 539 can be provided to your door in over 40 nations.

That’s for the 8/128GB memory alternative anyhow, the 12/256GB systems are $649/EUR649/ ₤ 599. The phone is used in 2 colors – Silver and Pulse, which is a mix of Blue and Red with an elegant style on the back.

The Red Magic 5S can be bought in the United States and Canada, all EU nations in addition to the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Macao, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Source