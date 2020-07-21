nubia Red Magic 5S is coming on July 28

nubia’s been teasing its Red Magic 5S gaming smartphone since last week now the company finally set a romantic date for the announcement – July 28.

The Red Magic 5S will undoubtedly be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC and include LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone will feature a silver-plated cooling system and sport 320Hz touch-sensitive shoulder buttons located on the best side.

nubia will also launch a Wind Cooling Magic Box accessory for the Red Magic 5S, that will include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port with 30W Power Delivery charging support. This will be likely sold separately and we’ll know its price next Tuesday.

Like the Red Magic 5G, the Red Magic 5S is expected to pack an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and have as much as 16GB RAM onboard. More details about the Red Magic 5S should surface in the days ultimately causing the official unveiling.

