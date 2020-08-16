nubia Red Magic 5S in for review

We had the nubia Red Magic 5G in the workplace back in April and discovered it to be excellent worth for moeny in ourreview But it’s now time to see how its follower has actually enhanced on it and where it stands versus the H2 2020 competitors.

So, what has nubia enhanced with the Red Magic 5S? Before we respond to in more information, let’s do an unboxing.

The nubia Red Magic 5G had a 55W battery charger in package, while our sample of the Red Magic 5S brings a meager by contrast 18W system. To partly balanced out that there’s a complimentary case, which was missing out on in the Red Magic 5G box.

As to those distinctions in between the nubia Red Magic 5S and its predecessor – we anticipated the brand-new phone to update the Snapdragon 865 to an 865+, however it hasn’t, the nubia Red Magic 5S still utilizes a Snapdragon 865. It’s not completion of the world as the 865+ is just great for about 10% increase in CPU and GPU efficiency.

Instead for the Red Magic 5S, nubia has actually concentrated on additional enhancing cooling and has actually plated the vapor chamber inside the phone with silver for enhanced conductivity. This must bring a theoretical 5% enhancement in cooling, which may count for more than theoretical optimum power in those extended video gaming sessions.

The capacitive shoulder triggers have actually an enhanced touch tasting action rate – 320Hz (up from 300Hz).

The rest …