Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite With 5100mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in Spain: Price, Specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite went official Spain. The cell phone is solely available through Vodafone on the monthly deal basis. The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is usually powered from the Snapdragon 765G processor and contains a 48-megapixel main digicam at the back. It is essentially the mellower edition of the Nubia Red Magic 5G cell phone launched in March this coming year. It comes with a six.5-inch OLED display together with 240Hz feel sampling price. The cell phone has a quad camera set up at the back lined up vertically in the top middle, and the cell phone has small bezels at the top and base portions in the display.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite price, availability

The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is listed on the Vodafone site with a starting price of EUR 17 (roughly Rs. 1,400) per month with a 36-month contract. This sums up to and including total of EUR 612 (roughly Rs. 52,200) for the device. The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite comes in a single Black colour option.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite specifications

The dual-SIM Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite runs on Android 10 and includes a 6.65-inch OLED display with 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 256GB.

The quad camera setup at the rear of the Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel lens, and two 2-megapixel additional sensors. Up front, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite includes a 5100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone measures at 171.7×78.5×9.1mm, and weighs about 215 grams.

