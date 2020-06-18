Nubia Red Magic 5G lite officially launches on Vodafone in Spain

Back in April, we saw the arrival of nubia Play – a far more affordable gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 765G chipset. Now it marks its debut outside China under a brand new name, which we already knew – nubia Red Magic 5G lite. It is available in Spain, starting today, and will be purchased exclusively at Vodafone.

This phone brings a big 6.65″ AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and capacitive shoulder buttons. The “lite” moniker comes from the Snapdragon 765G chipset, which can be paired with 25GB of UFS 2.1 storage and 8GB RAM.

The battery of the nubia Red Magic 5G lite has 5,100mAh capacity and support for 30W fast charging.



The phone runs Android 10 with nubia UI 8.0 on top and includes four cameras on the rear, and one shooter on leading.

The price is the most disappointing area of the launch – Vodafone is providing the device in Black for 17/month in 36 equal payments for current customers and 25/month in 24 installments if you are a brand new client. However, the price of the mobile plan is not included, meaning you need to pay at the least 600 during the period of two years for the nubia Red Magic 5G lite alone.









nubia Red Magic 5G lite

For comparison, the actual Red Magic 5G flagship starts from 579 for the 8/128 GB version and goes up to 649 for the 12/256 GB option in Pulse color. Vodafone is trying to sweeten the offer with the lite phone a bit and will be offering free e-sports handle and a protective case that respectively cost 32 and 15, if purchased separately.

Source (in Spanish)