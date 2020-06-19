nubia Red Magic 3 gets Android 10 update

The newer nubia Red Magic 5G and Red Magic 5G lite might be doing all the rounds on the internet nowadays, but ZTE’s sub-brand hasn’t forgotten about its older devices either.

Case in point: the nubia Red Magic 3 from last year is currently (finally) receiving an update to Android 10. Not only that, but the new OS iteration comes with a completely new version of the OEM’s skin. It’s Redmagic 3.0, a logical boost from Redmagic 2.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

The update is currently rolling out in China, and we hope it’ll make it to internationally sold units soon. The era brings with it a brand new Game space, a new screen mirroring experience, an enhanced Neo AI smart system, PIP and split-screen multitasking optimizations, Dark Mode, new and smoother animations and visual effects, in addition to a bevy of other changes (more than 80, in fact).

Do remember that some of these features may not ensure it is to the international version of the brand new software, whenever that gets released.

Source (in Chinese) | Via