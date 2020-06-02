nubia Play leaves China under a new name: nubia Red Magic 5G Lite

After a variety of gaming flagships, nubia launched the midranger nubia Play. Initially launched in China, the telephone is more likely to seem exterior the home market however under a new identify identify.

The Nubia NX651J telephone, which is the mannequin designation of the nubia Play, was licensed on the GCF (Global Certification Forum) and EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) with the identify Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite.









nubia Red Magic 5G Lite certifications

The telephone brings loads of thrilling specs, together with a 144Hz refresh charge of the AMOLED display screen and 240Hz contact sampling charge. It brings a clear design on the entrance with no cutouts or notches – the selfie digital camera is hidden in a full bezel on the highest. Its gaming nature can be evident from the 2 capacitive shoulder buttons.

However, this telephone is aimed toward cellular players on a finances, so the nubia Play doesnt have the mightiest specs available on the market like top-tier chipset or reminiscence – there’s a Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with as much as 8GB RAM. At least there’s a huge 5,100 mAh battery that comes with 30W quick charging.

