NTSB urges helicopter makers to install black boxes months after Kobe Bryant accident

Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76 B helicopter went down over Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26 in heavy fog, then erupted into flames. All 9 passengers on board — together with Bryant’s teenage daughter — had been touring to a youth basketball match in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and perished within the accident.

The investigation is ongoing to decide the exact trigger, however the chopper didn’t have a black field.

The NTSB, an investigatory physique, delves into issues of safety after accidents however doesn’t have the authority to make rules — the job of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA has failed to act on an NTSB suggestion that turbine-powered helicopters document knowledge, audio and pictures throughout flight, so the security board as a substitute reached out to Sikorsky, Airbus Helicopters, Bell, Leonardo, MD Helicopters and Robinson.

The NTSB recognized seven crash investigations between 2011 and 2017 wherein it mentioned the shortage of a recorder slowed its capability to discover potential issues of safety.

“The more information we have, the better we can understand not only the circumstances of a crash, but what can be done to prevent future accidents,” Dana Schulze, director of aviation security for the NTSB, informed the Associated Press.

The FAA has, prior to now, resisted mandating crash-resistant recorder methods as a result of it couldn’t calculate a cost-benefit ratio. But it acknowledges that the field offers essential info out there concerning the plane and the crew in an emergency.

Top lawmakers have fought for stricter rules and mandates of black boxes. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urged the FAA to require the units final 12 months after a helicopter crashed on the roof of a Manhattan skyscraper, killing the pilot. Schumer known as the FAA’s inaction “cause for serious concern.”

After Bryant’s loss of life, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif, demanded all industrial helicopters be geared up with terrain consciousness and warning methods, which his helicopter lacked.

