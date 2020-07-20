NT North Tech 32” LED HD Smart TV – CCD Aspect Ratio:16:9, Response time: 8ms, Resolution: 720P – Wi-Fi | HDMI ARC, Ethernet, USB, Optical (2020)

Product Description

NT North Tech - New Smart TV lineNT North Tech - New Smart TV line

Delivers a superb visual experienceDelivers a superb visual experience

NT North Tech NT-32SMTV offer a sharp high definition quality picture, built-in Wi-Fi, Stereo sound, and innovative technologies with best stereo surround sound. Comes with HDMI / USB / Ethernet / AV / Optical / Headphone Jack connectivity.

Netflix and YouTube remote controllerNetflix and YouTube remote controller

Enjoy the best experience with Netflix and YouTube

Offers the latest Smart TV watching options such as, Netflix, YouTube, Screencast for iPhone and Android

Enjoy a faster browsing experience, switching between apps, streaming content, live TV, video on demand, apps, social, and other media effortlessly in one easy-to-browse navigation experience.

More than 1 million sold in the USA and Latin AmericaMore than 1 million sold in the USA and Latin America

NT-32SMTVNT-32SMTV

Sharp high definition quality picture, built-in Wi-Fi, Stereo sound, and innovative technologies

Delivers a superb visual experience – Built with HD Panel Resolution of 1366 x 768 px

Offers the latest Smart TV watching options such as, Netflix, YouTube and Screencast

Resolution: 1366 x 768 px.
Brightness: 200 cd/m2
Contrast: 3500:1
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Video System: ATV: NTSC / DTV: ATSC

Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n
HDMI
USB
RJ45 Ethernet
Optical
Headphone
AV
ANT-75 ohms

NT-32SMTV-PORTSNT-32SMTV-PORTS

★ Delivers a Superb Visual Experience – Built with HD Panel Resolution of 1366 x 768 for crisp and detailed visuals when playing compatible multimedia content
★ Offers the latest Smart TV Watching Options such as, Netflix, YouTube, VUDU, PLEX, Facebook, Twitter, Screencast for Android
★ Enjoy a Faster Browsing Experience – Switching between Apps, Streaming content, Live TV, Video-on-Demand, social, and other media Effortlessly in one Easy-to-Browse Navigation Experience
★ Elegant LED Slim Design with Viewing angle of 178° x 178° with an Outstanding Contrast of 3500:1, Aspect ratio: 16:9 and a Fast Response Time of 8ms

