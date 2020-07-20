NT North Tech 32” LED HD Smart TV – CCD Aspect Ratio:16:9, Response time: 8ms, Resolution: 720P – Wi-Fi | HDMI ARC, Ethernet, USB, Optical (2020)

Price:
Product Description
NT North Tech NT-32SMTV offer a sharp high definition quality picture, built-in Wi-Fi, Stereo sound, and innovative technologies with best stereo surround sound. Comes with HDMI / USB / Ethernet / AV / Optical / Headphone Jack connectivity.
Enjoy a faster browsing experience, switching between apps, streaming content, live TV, video on demand, apps, social, and other media effortlessly in one easy-to-browse navigation experience.
Delivers a superb visual experience – Built with HD Panel Resolution of 1366 x 768 px
Resolution: 1366 x 768 px.
Brightness: 200 cd/m2
Contrast: 3500:1
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Video System: ATV: NTSC / DTV: ATSC
Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n
HDMI
USB
RJ45 Ethernet
Optical
Headphone
AV
ANT-75 ohms
★ Elegant LED Slim Design with Viewing angle of 178° x 178° with an Outstanding Contrast of 3500:1, Aspect ratio: 16:9 and a Fast Response Time of 8ms