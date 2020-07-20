NT North Tech 32” LED HD Smart TV – CCD Aspect Ratio:16:9, Response time: 8ms, Resolution: 720P – Wi-Fi | HDMI ARC, Ethernet, USB, Optical (2020)



NT North Tech NT-32SMTV offer a sharp high definition quality picture, built-in Wi-Fi, Stereo sound, and innovative technologies with best stereo surround sound. Comes with HDMI / USB / Ethernet / AV / Optical / Headphone Jack connectivity.

Delivers a superb visual experience – Built with HD Panel Resolution of 1366 x 768 px

Resolution: 1366 x 768 px.

Brightness: 200 cd/m2

Contrast: 3500:1

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Video System: ATV: NTSC / DTV: ATSC

Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n

HDMI

USB

RJ45 Ethernet

Optical

Headphone

AV

ANT-75 ohms

