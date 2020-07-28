NT North Tech 32” HD LED TV | Crystal Clear Screen | CCD Closed Caption | Aspect Ratio:16:9 | Response time:8ms | Resolution: 720p | Stereo Sound | Built-in HDMI/USB/Headphone Jack (2020)

Price: $119.99
(as of Jul 28,2020 19:19:08 UTC – Details)
Product Description
The NT-32ATSC provides great technology options on its class.
Features a super slim LED display that can be placed virtually anywhere in your house.
A stunning picture quality, vivid range of colors, and a broad range of brightness.
Sharp high definition quality picture, built-in Wi-Fi, Stereo sound, and innovative technologies
Delivers a superb visual experience – Built with HD Panel Resolution of 1366 x 768 px
Elegant LED Slim Design with Viewing angle of 178° x 178°
Resolution: 1366 x 768 px.
Brightness: 200 cd/m2
Contrast: 3500:1
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Video System: ATV: NTSC / DTV: ATSC
HDMI
USB
PC Audio IN
VGA
Optical
Headphone
AV
ANT-75 ohms
YPbPr
★ Delivers a Superb Visual Experience – Built with HD Panel Resolution of 1366 x 768 pix (720p) for Crisp and Detailed Visual Experience
★ Provides Easy Connectivity for Video Streaming (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple, etc.) via HDMI Ports. Comes with an Elegant LED Slim Design with Viewing Angle of 178° x 178°
★ Offers Outstanding Contrast of 3500:1, Aspect Ratio: 16:9 and a Fast Response time of 8ms
★ Comes with HDMI / USB / AV / Optical / PC Audio Input / Headphone Jack Connectivity