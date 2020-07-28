NT North Tech 32” HD LED TV | Crystal Clear Screen | CCD Closed Caption | Aspect Ratio:16:9 | Response time:8ms | Resolution: 720p | Stereo Sound | Built-in HDMI/USB/Headphone Jack (2020)



Price: $119.99

Product Description

The NT-32ATSC provides great technology options on its class.

Features a super slim LED display that can be placed virtually anywhere in your house.

A stunning picture quality, vivid range of colors, and a broad range of brightness.

Sharp high definition quality picture, built-in Wi-Fi, Stereo sound, and innovative technologies

Delivers a superb visual experience – Built with HD Panel Resolution of 1366 x 768 px

Elegant LED Slim Design with Viewing angle of 178° x 178°

Resolution: 1366 x 768 px.

Brightness: 200 cd/m2

Contrast: 3500:1

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Video System: ATV: NTSC / DTV: ATSC

HDMI

USB

PC Audio IN

VGA

Optical

Headphone

AV

ANT-75 ohms

YPbPr

