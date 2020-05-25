NSW weather: huge swells and high winds batter beaches across Sydney – video | Australia news

Large swells and high winds have actually left beaches across Sydney’s eastern vacant as a reduced stress system continues to be across easternAustralia After a weekend break where big waves enticed web surfers back right into the water, beaches were vacant in Monday as the wild climate remained to pound Sydney’s coast. The reduced stress system over the Tasman Sea bringing the solid winds is anticipated to stay up until Tuesday

