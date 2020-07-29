NSW reports 19 new coronavirus cases as Gladys Berejiklian announces new measures for gyms 

New South Wales has reported 19 new cases of coronavirus, while new rules for gyms will come into effect from this Saturday.

Of the new cases, three are linked to funeral gatherings in the Bankstown area, 10 are linked to Thai Rock Wetherill Park, two are associated with Thai Rock Potts Point and another two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced all Sydney gyms must have a COVID-safe marshall on hand at all times to ensure ‘safety is maintained.’

‘That includes gyms who currently might have a business model where no staff might be present,’ she told reporters on Wednesday.

‘This is in line with the health advice, which we know those high risk activities are those indoor venues where people are in close proximity to others, where they are speaking or where they are in close physical activity such as a gym.’

More to come.