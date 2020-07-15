NSW records 13 new coronavirus cases overnight as total from Crossroads Hotel outbreak reaches 34

New South Wales recorded 13 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with ten of those cases coming from the Crossroads Hotel outbreak.

The other three new cases were returned travellers, Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Of the ten cases related to the Crossroads Hotel in Sydney’s south-west, six people attended the venue and two were closes contacts of people who attended.

Pictured: The Crossroads Hotel in Casula, in Sydney’s south-west

The remaining two cases were already reported cases who got the infection from the Planet Fitness gym.

Testing has been ramped up in Sydney’s south-west with 3,297 people presenting themselves for testing in the region on Tuesday.

‘We have had massive pressure in the pop-up clinics,’ Mr Hazzard said.

The pub has been linked to at least 34 new COVID-19 cases in NSW, with authorities suspecting an infectious traveller from Victoria sparked the flare-up.

Anyone who has recently visited the venue is being urged to self-isolate and get tested if symptoms arise.

