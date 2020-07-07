NSW Police Minister says Victoria should pay for police helping border closure

Victoria should foot the invoice for the 1,000 New South Wales officers and troopers deployed to shut the state border, NSW’s Police Minister has stated.

Around 650 police officers and 350 members from the Australian Defence Force will arrange street blocks and drones alongside the 1,000km-long New South Wales-Victoria border earlier than it is closed at midnight on Tuesday.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott referred to as on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to cowl the price of the policing, because it was Melbourne’s second wave of COVID-19 circumstances that sparked the border shutdown.

‘I’d assume that may be the respectable factor to do, given that is an outbreak that is attributable to a scenario in Melbourne,’ he stated on Tuesday.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott (pictured) referred to as on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to do the ‘respectable’ factor and assist cowl the associated fee after Melbourne’s explosion in COVID-19 circumstances

‘But we won’t depend on different governments to do the precise factor on a regular basis.

‘As far because the New South Wales authorities is worried, we’ll be offering the monetary help that is mandatory.’

But Premier Andrews hit again saying he would not know the NSW Police Minister and ‘merely’ has no time to argue with him.

‘I’ll communicate with [NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian] with that situation and he or she hasn’t raised that with me,’ he stated.

Victoria recorded its largest spike in circumstances on Tuesday recording 191 new infections, and the entire of Melbourne has been positioned into lockdown as soon as extra.

Lockdown had been launched in 12 hotspot postcodes final week, however now that has been expanded to all the metropolis as an infection numbers continued to escalate.

The border between NSW and Victoria will shut from midnight for the primary time for the reason that Spanish Flu disaster 100 years in the past.

Anyone caught crossing the border and not using a allow may discover themselves in jail for as much as six months and be hit with an $11,000 fantastic.

Mr Elliott stated some Melbourne residents had been ‘let down’.

‘It is a tragic scenario for Australia. I imply, it is the second largest metropolis, it is the second strongest metropolitan economic system,’ he stated.

Firefighters in hazmat swimsuit ship meals to these locked down in Melbourne housing fee towers on Tuesday

‘I really feel for the folks of Melbourne who’ve definitely tried to do the precise factor.’

Roads into NSW have been categorised into three tiers, A, B and C.

There shall be checkpoints at 5 major highways between the 2 states together with the Wodonga Place and the Hume, Cobb, Stuart and Princes highways.

In the B tier, 29 roads shall be monitored by police across the clock.

The final C class which incorporates 20 filth tracks and fewer populated roads, shall be monitored by means of drone surveillance.

‘This is not a punishment,’ Mr Elliott stated.

‘Don’t assume we’ll have police, army personnel with massive black sticks attempting to punish folks for doing one thing.’