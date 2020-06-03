NSW police minister ‘horrified’ by Indigenous teen’s language before he was slammed into ground | Australia news

The New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, has stated she is glad police have launched an investigation into an officer who was filmed slamming an Indigenous boy face-first on to a pavement in Sydney, saying the incident confirmed “we still have a long way to go in our country”.

But her personal police minister, David Elliott, defended the officer on Wednesday, saying he was “horrified” by the language used by {the teenager} through the incident and “the response from the police was not unprovoked”.

The officer was positioned on restricted duties on Tuesday after footage surfaced of him tripping an Indigenous teenager whereas arresting him, slamming the boy face-first on to bricks.

The footage confirmed the boy, standing a number of ft away from the officer as somebody stated: “I don’t need to open my ears, I’ll crack you across the jaw, bro.” The officer then approached the boy, utilizing his leg to comb {the teenager}’s ft from below him whereas his arms had been held behind his again, inflicting {the teenager} to slam face-first into the ground.

The incident has prompted requires an investigation to be carried out from outdoors the police drive, and drew indignant comparisons with the protests over police brutality in opposition to black individuals within the United States.

Berejiklian acknowledged that on Wednesday, saying she appreciated “the [action] police have taken in relation to that, in terms of restricting the duties of the officer involved”.

“I thought what most Australians thought, and that is we still have a long way to go in our country,” she stated.

“I think what’s happened in the US is a good wake-up call for all of us and I think all of our hearts are breaking as to what’s happening in the United States, and we certainly have to ensure that we do what we can in our own country to protect all of our citizens.”

But Elliott, who has constantly defended accusations of misuse of police energy, stated he was extra involved concerning the language the boy had used, saying the officer had been provoked.

“I was just as disturbed about the threat from a young person to physically assault a police officer as I was with the response from the police officer,” Elliott stated.

“I don’t want to see any young person physically apprehended for doing anything and I certainly don’t want to see any police officer physically threatened with violence.”

He stated younger individuals wanted to be reminded “that there are levels of authority there that really command respect”.

Also on Wednesday the state’s police commissioner, Mick Fuller, admitted the officer “could have handled that situation better”, however stated he didn’t assume he deserved to be sacked over the incident.

Speaking on Sydney radio station 2GB, Fuller stated he “absolutely” apologised to the boy over the incident. But he additionally requested: “Is it cheap for somebody to swear at and threaten a police officer?

“Regardless of whether or not he ought to or shouldn’t have been arrested, no matter whether or not he has dedicated a criminal offense or not, we actually may have dealt with that scenario higher.

“It is concerning, there is no doubt about that. We do train to use leg sweeps as a training tactic so that is something we can use, but of course this is a case of two things. One, is it reasonable for someone to swear at and threaten a police officer and, of course, is the force the officer used reasonable.”

Fuller stated the officer, a constable who had been within the police drive for 3 years, had a “clean history”. He stated an investigation launched by the drive’s skilled requirements command would contemplate whether or not “the force was excessive against the threats against him at that time”.

“I don’t know what happened before in terms of the lead-up but certainly there was probably other ways that the officer could have dealt with that matter, no doubt,” Fuller stated.

However, Fuller stated he didn’t consider the officer must be sacked.

“I’m sure most of the community wouldn’t want to see someone who’s made a mistake sacked after making such a commitment to the community,” he stated.

The boy’s household was anticipated to talk in Sydney on Wednesday, however on Tuesday {the teenager}’s sister instructed triple j’s Hack the footage made her indignant and upset.

“When he came back home later that night, he was shaken up,” she stated. “He was very sore this morning and he was distraught. Teenagers, they’re lippy, but you don’t just abuse children because they’re lippy.”