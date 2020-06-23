NSW Police are accused of censoring Black Lives Matter artwork

A renowned graffiti artist has accused police and local government of censoring a mural that he painted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Scott Marsh painted the two-storey mural of a burning patrol car tucked away in a side street in inner-Sydney on Monday.

He claims less than 24 hours later he was sent a video of police and council workers painting on the artwork, which he then posted to his Facebook page.

‘Pretty disappointing to be sent a video of NSW Police Force and City of Sydney council painting over my mural today,’ Mr Marsh posted on Tuesday.

‘It’s a confronting image, it’s supposed to be,’ he said.

Mr Marsh had called the artwork emblematic of ‘pain and frustration’ when it had been first completed.

He then proceeded to explain he’d sought permission from the building owner and had intentionally placed the mural away from a principal street.

‘When anti-police sentiment is high, I don’t see whats to be gained by censoring public artwork that you don’t trust,’ Mr Marsh said and added the #blacklivesmatter hashtag.

People commenting on the video expressed their concern over the artwork being removed, claiming it had been evidence of censorship.

‘That is upsetting,’ one person said.

‘Just wondering concerning the legality of this, if the landowner has agreed and given permission with this artwork,’ another person said.

The artwork includes the name ‘TJ Hickey’ in graffiti on the side of the police van.

Thomas (TJ) Hickey was a 17-year-old Indigenous Gamilaraay boy who died in 2004 after being thrown from his pushbike and impaled on a fence within a police pursuit in inner-city Sydney.

A police patrol car parked on the Sydney street alongside the mural as it was painted over on Tuesday

The incident ignited the Redfern Riots when the local Indigenous Community vented their anger at police.

One woman commenting on the artwork said a portrait of the boy is a better message.

‘Our community has been stigmatised enough,’ the woman wrote.

‘I appreciate the sentiment but I see this as only resulting in more police violence plus it won’t be this artist or white people getting chucked around’.

‘Don’t use pain you have never felt to push your own agenda… a portrait of our brother might have been right, he was a child, people need to remember that’.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted NSW Police and The City of Sydney for comment.