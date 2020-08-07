NSW offers to host Australian Open as Melbourne battles COVID-19 spike By Reuters

©Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Men’s Singles Final



By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New South Wales deputy premier John Barilaro states his state would want to act as a momentary host for significant sports occasions such as the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam if they can not be kept in neighbouring Victoria due to COVID-19

Barilaro informed Australian radio on Friday he had actually composed to sports bodies and authorities in Victoria offering assistance to phase the occasions, which he stated held nationwide significance.

“Some of these events down in Victoria are national events hosted in Victoria,” Barilaro informed 2GB radio.

“It’s crucial for the economy, crucial for the Australian mind when it comes to sport.

“Absolutely we must be able to deal with Victorians to discover methods to make certain these all take place, these occasions are far too crucial in this crisis to not have.”

Victoria is going through a 2nd lockdown and has almost 8,000 active COVID-19 cases, while NSW has about 800.

The Australian Open, which has actually been kept in Melbourne given that 1972, is due to start in January and Tennis Australia (TA) stated organisers had actually not prepared contingency prepare for the competition to be vacated Victoria.

“Our focus is to make it through the next couple of weeks and our group remains in …