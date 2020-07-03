NSW minister who broke coronavirus lockdown gets off scot free after prosecutor dropped the case

NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin has been cleared of a COVID-19 journey superb whereas hundreds of different residents copped over $1 million in penalties.

Mr Harwin was fined $1000 in April after it was alleged he left his residence in Sydney’s Elizabeth Bay and went to his Pearl Beach vacation residence on the Central Coast.

NSW Police referred the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the minister’s superb was withdrawn in Gosford Local Court on Friday.

NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin (pictured) was fined $1000 for allegedly breaching COVID-19 guidelines in April when he was accused of travelling between Sydney and the Central Coast

Mr Harwin resigned after the accusations however on Friday his superb was withdrawn in Gosford Local Court

‘The relevant public well being order in its phrases didn’t limit an individual to a single place of residence,’ a DPP spokeswoman mentioned in a press release on Friday.

‘The proof was unable to ascertain that Mr Harwin left his place of residence with no cheap excuse as offered by the public well being order.’

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller mentioned he stood by the option to superb the minister.

‘I reviewed the circumstances of the incident at the time and I stand by my resolution to proceed with a Penalty Infringement Notice.

‘The discontinuation of the case by the ODPP is a matter for them,’ he mentioned in a press release on Friday.

Mr Harwin resigned as authorities minister in April after he was accused of travelling forwards and backwards between Sydney and the Central Coast when regional journey was restricted.

But Mr Harwin argued he relocated to Pearl Beach in mid-March earlier than the NSW stay-at-home order was made, and sought to problem the superb. He additionally argued he’d been residing largely at his Pearl Beach residence for 4 months earlier than his resignation.

The minister mentioned he was ‘assured’ he had not damaged the guidelines and mounted the court docket problem in opposition to the offence of ‘fail to conform requirement public well being order – COVID-19’.

Mr Harwin allegedly travelled forwards and backwards from his vacation residence on Pearl Beach (pictured)

A prosecutor for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms Owens, instructed Magistrate Peter Barnett on Friday: ‘I search to withdraw that matter, your honour’.

Mr Barnett replied: ‘I can not cease you, it is withdrawn… he is discharged,’ The Daily Telegraph reported.

Mr Harwin was not required to seem at the superb dismissal and didn’t sit along with his lawyer for the listening to.

The ODPP confirmed they made a request to have Mr Harwin’s court docket date introduced ahead from October 28 on Wednesday however didn’t clarify why.

An announcement from NSW Local Court mentioned: ‘The matter was relisted from October 28 to July three at the request of the prosecution’.

The arts and particular minister of state dodged the $1000 superb whereas his fellow NSW residents copped over $1 million in penalties all through the pandemic.

Mr Harwin (pictured) was reinstated as a NSW minister after the superb was overturned on Friday

A abstract of COVID-19 fines obtained by the Redfern Legal Centre confirmed 1018 notices have been issued between March 26 and May 2.

Police continued to difficulty $1000 fines after May, including seven extra to the complete quantity, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to NSW Police for affirmation.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian in April mentioned Mr Harwin had ‘appropriately resigned’ his frontbench function and that politicians needed to be perceived to be appearing accurately.

She reinstated Mr Harwin to his arts portfolio on Friday.

‘Mr Harwin’s resolution to resign from cupboard was acceptable when he obtained an infringement discover in April, however now that he has been cleared, it’s acceptable that he return to cupboard,’ Ms Berejiklian mentioned in a press release on Friday.

‘Mr Harwin has all the time assured me that he didn’t break the guidelines.’