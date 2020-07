NSW minister is cleared of breaking lockdown rules

Cleared: Don Harwin said he never broke the rules and a court agreed

New South Wales arts minister Don Harwin has been reinstated after having his $1,000 fine for breaching COVID-19 travel restrictions withdrawn in court.

The Liberal MP stood down on April 10 after it was unveiled he had moved from his house in Sydney’s Elizabeth Bay to his Pearl Beach holiday home.

He was accused of travelling forward and backward between Sydney and the Central Coast at a time when travel to regional NSW was restricted.

NSW Police fined Mr Harwin $1,000 for acting ‘in contravention of a current ministerial direction beneath the Public Health Act’ and referred the problem to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

But Mr Harwin argued that he relocated to Pearl Beach in mid-March before the NSW stay-at-home order was made, and challenged the fine.

He also argued he’d been living mostly at his Pearl Beach home for four months before his fine.

The fine was withdrawn by the DPP on Friday in Gosford Local Court.

‘The applicable public health order in its terms did not restrict a person to a single place of residence,’ a DPP spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday.

‘The evidence was unable to establish that Mr Harwin left his place of residence without a reasonable excuse as provided by the general public health order.’

NSW Police and state politicians at the height of COVID-19 restrictions said Sydneysiders with regional NSW domiciles should not leave the city for all those properties.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian (pictured) said at the time said Mr Harwin had ‘appropriately resigned’ his frontbench role and that politicians must be perceived to be acting correctly. She reinstated Mr Harwin to his arts portfolio on Friday

Premier Gladys Berejiklian at that time said Mr Harwin had ‘appropriately resigned’ his frontbench role and that politicians had to be perceived to be acting precisely.

She reinstated Mr Harwin to his arts portfolio on Friday.

‘Mr Harwin’s decision to resign from cabinet was appropriate when he received an infringement notice in April, however now he has been cleared, it is appropriate that he return to cabinet,’ Ms Berejiklian said in a statement.

‘Mr Harwin has always assured me that he didn’t break the rules.’

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Friday said in a statement: ‘I reviewed the circumstances of the incident at the time, and I the stand by position my decision to proceed with a penalty infringement notice.’